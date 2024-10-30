Nothing new in this: Farooq Abdullah on Akhnoor encounter

Following the Akhnoor encounter, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that encounters in the Union Territory keep taking place, adding that "there is nothing new.""Encounters keep taking place, there is nothing new in this. Terrorists keep coming and we will keep killing them," Farooq Abdullah told ANI.Farooq Abdullah further extended greetings of Diwali and hoped that Maa Lakshmi will bless the people of Jammu and Kashmir."Everyone should celebrate Diwali. It is a very big festival. I wish Maa Lakshmi bless the people of Jammu and Kashmi," Abdullah said.The anti-terror operation was part of Indian security forces' counter-offensive Operation Asan, launched after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Battal area on October 28. Security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.According to security forces, the terrorists fired on an Army ambulance, prompting immediate retaliation.The area was swiftly sealed off, and a coordinated search effort was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.The operation was led by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, which engaged the terrorists after round-the-clock surveillance."After surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded this morning, resulting in a significant victory for our forces," the White Knight Corps said in an official statement.The encounter also led to the recovery of war-like stores from the site, which, according to Army officials, will be essential for securing the area.Unfortunately, a Belgian Malinois dog, Phantom, from the Indian Army's canine unit, made the supreme sacrifice.Phantom, born on May 25, 2020, joined the Army in August 2022 and was part of the team pursuing the terrorists in the Sunderbani sector. He was killed while helping security forces advance toward the enemy position. (