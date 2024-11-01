Noted Economist Bibek Debroy passes away at 69

Prominent economist Bibek Debroy has passed away at the age of 69 years, according to media reports. A Padma Shri awardee, Debroy was serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. In September, Debroy had resigned as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth."



Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed… pic.twitter.com/E3DETgajLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024