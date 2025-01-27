Not a Dream, but the Dawn of Reality: Utkarsh Odisha Conclave’ 2025

The moment we have all been eagerly awaiting has arrived. On Tuesday (January 28, 2025), the illustrious Prime Minister of India and a global visionary Shri Narendra Modi Ji will inaugurate the grand Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. This landmark event will set a new benchmark for Odisha’s industrial and economic growth.

Final preparations are complete as we welcome investors from 12 countries and delegates from 20 nations to this prestigious summit. The Conclave aims to showcase Odisha’s immense potential as a hub for industrialization and development.

Prelude to Transformation

On the eve of this historic event, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has held its National Executive Body Council Meeting with the participation of over 200 council members. Simultaneously, the State Government will conduct five specialized sectoral sessions with ministers and secretaries across diverse domains, paving the way for focused discussions and innovative collaborations.

Inauguration by a Visionary Leader

At 11 AM, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the conclave, addressing a distinguished audience of industrialists, entrepreneurs, and global investors. His address will emphasise how both the Central and State Governments are working collaboratively to turn Odisha into a beacon of industrial excellence, building on his vision for Purvodaya—the rise of Eastern India.

The Prime Minister’s unparalleled administrative expertise, honed during his groundbreaking initiative Vibrant Gujarat, will undoubtedly inspire confidence among investors. His guidance will reinforce our collective ambition to position Odisha as a top destination for investment and development.

A Conclave for the Future

Over the course of two days, the Conclave will host 10 sessions focused on five priority sectors: IT, Renewable Energy, Textiles, Chemicals, and Food Processing. These sessions aim to unlock new opportunities and foster sustainable industrial growth in Odisha.

The grand Expo, commencing on January 30, will showcase the innovations of 150 exhibitors, representing Odisha’s vibrant industries, startups, and creative sectors. Thematic sessions on Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha, and Women Entrepreneurship, supported by the Subhadra Scheme, will highlight Odisha’s forward-thinking approach to inclusive development.

Empowering Entrepreneurship

In an unprecedented move, we will honour 60 micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs, two from each of Odisha’s 30 districts, during the valedictory session on January 29. This initiative symbolizes our commitment to promote self-reliance and dignity among aspiring entrepreneurs.

Investment-Driven Growth

With over 100 investors signing Memoranda of Understanding and a projected investment of Rs 5 lakh crore, the Conclave is set to usher in a new era of industrialization in Odisha. The creation of thousands of jobs and opportunities will propel our state toward its vision of becoming a developed Odisha by 2036.

A key highlight is the signing of eight MoUs with Singapore, focusing on skill development, petrochemicals, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and industrial park development. Additionally, a joint venture between JSW Group and POSCO will establish a world-class steel plant in Keonjhar, furthering Odisha’s industrial excellence.

Odisha: A Land of Infinite Potential

Odisha’s 480 km coastline, coupled with its rich natural resources, cultural heritage, and serene beauty, makes it an unmatched gateway for trade, commerce, and tourism. We are committed to revitalizing agriculture and small-scale industries, leveraging Odisha’s unique strengths in handlooms, handicrafts, and biodiversity.

By embracing collective efforts, including women’s active participation, Odisha is poised to become one of the top five state economies in India. Our mission is clear: to transform Odisha into a global industrial and cultural powerhouse.

A Warm Welcome

As we embark on this transformative journey, I extend a hearty welcome to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Union Ministers, Fortune 500 companies, international delegates, and all distinguished guests. Your presence signifies a shared commitment to Odisha’s bright future.

Let us together script a historic chapter for Odisha—one that reverberates with progress, prosperity, and pride.

Bondey Utkal Janani!