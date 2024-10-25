None died in cyclone Dana in Odisha, 'zero casualty' mission successful: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission" as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana which made landfall in the coast on Thursday night.

Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone. "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with cooperation of everyone," Majhi announced.

Ahead of the formation of a cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government had set a target of "Zero Casualty" and worked in that direction from day one of the preparation, he said, adding that about six lakh people were evacuated to safety for which precious human lives have been saved.

While thanking all the stake holders including ministers, MLAs, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Odisha Police, social activists, media and others, the chief minister said: "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and cooperation of all, the government have succeeded in saving human lives."

The chief minister said all the roads blocked by uprooted trees would be cleared by 1 pm on Friday as the rescue team personnel have already started working in the field as soon as the intensity of wind reduced on Thursday night.

Majhi said many electrical installations like electric poles and transformers have been damaged and were being repaired. "By 6 pm of Friday, electricity will be restored in all places including the worst hit Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak district," he said.

The chief minister also announced that 1,600 newly born children and their mothers were doing fine. He said the state government has evacuated 4,431 pregnant women to nearby health care centres where 1,600 babies were born. "I am happy to announce that the health of all the 1600 newborn babies is good and their mothers are also doing fine," the chief minister said.

Majhi said the wind speed of the cyclone has now reduced and the system is moving towards Anandapur in Keonjhar district from where it will go towards Dhenkanal and Angul district.