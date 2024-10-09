Non transfer of Jat votes hurt BSP: Mayawati on Haryana poll result

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday blamed the non-transfer of Jat votes to BSP candidates for the failure of the party in the assembly polls. Speaking about the results of the Haryana elections the BSP Chief said that the BSP-INLD alliance had failed to muster Jat support for BSP candidates."BSP and INLD fought the Haryana assembly general election in alliance but today's result shows that the people of Jat community did not vote for BSP due to which BSP candidates lost on some seats by a small margin of votes, although BSP's entire vote was transferred. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the BSP people for fighting this election with full strength and assure them that their hard work will not go in vain. People should not be disappointed nor lose hope, but should be ready to make their own path. A new path will emerge," she said.Earlier, the BSP Chief paid tribute to the founder and Bahujan leader Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary.She expressed her gratitude to all the people and followers of the party who paid tribute to him."I offer my salutations and immense tributes to the founder and Bahujan leader of BAMCEF, DS4 and BSP, Kanshi Ram ji, on his death anniversary today. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the people and followers of the party who paid tribute to him in various forms in UP and across the country," the BSP chief posted on X in Hindi.Mayawati said that the Congress who follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party who are influenced by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are the obstacles in the path of the sefl respect and self-esteem movement of Dalits."Gandhian Congress and RSS-BJP and SP etc. are not the well-wishers of Dalits rather they are the obstacles in the path of their 'self-respect and self-esteem movement', while Ambedkarite BSP is their true destination, which is struggling to make them a 'ruling class from beggars to givers', this is the message of today," Mayawati said."The fact that crores of people in the country are forced to live a miserable and helpless life due to poverty, unemployment, caste-based hatred, injustice and oppression proves that the governments of Congress and BJP etc., which have been in power most of the time, have neither been true constitutionalists nor true patriots," the BSP leader added.Kanshi Ram born in 1934 was an Indian politician and social reformer who worked for the upliftment and political mobilization of the backward people.