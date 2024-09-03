Nominations for Padma awards-2025 open till Sept. 15: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed that the nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards-2025 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2025 have begun from May 1, 2024.



The last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15, 2024. The nominations or recommendations for these awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal: https://awards.gov.in.

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields and disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. The government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The government is committed to transform Padma awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations or recommendations, including self nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

The nominations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form with maximum 800 words, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the portal - https://padmaawards.gov.in. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.