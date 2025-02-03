Noisy protests in Lok Sabha over stampede in Maha Kumbh

Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed prolonged noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and a list of those deceased. When the House met for the first time after the President's address to the joint sitting and presentation of the 2025-26 budget, the opposition MPs led by Congress were on their feet and demanded a discussion on the recent tragedy in Maha Kumbh.

Soon the opposition members stormed the well of the House resorting to noisy protests and sloganeering. Led by deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the opposition members also sought suspension of the Question Hour and demanded a discussion on the stampede.

The opposition MPs also sought a complete list of those who died in the stampede. Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they can raise their issues during the debate on motion of thanks to the President for her address to the joint sitting. "The Honourable President had referred to the tragedy at Maha Kumbh. You can raise your issues during the debate," he said.

According to Vaibhav Krishna, DIG Mahakumbh, 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh venue in Prayagraj. The stampede took place on January 29 when a huge crowd broke the barricades as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Birla said the Question Hour, where important issues are discussed, should not be disrupted and the opposition members should allow the House to run smoothly.

"Arrangement should be made for smooth functioning of the Question Hour as members wait for days for their turn to participate in the discussion," he said. "However, you don't want the House to run properly. Have people elected you to disrupt the House and raise slogans," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the "behaviour" of the opposition members, saying such disruption and disturbance was not good. "You (Speaker) have repeatedly appealed to them (opposition) but they are not listening," he said.

As the opposition continued their protests throughout the Question Hour from 11 am to 12 noon, Birla later said that there should be a resolution that there is no disruption during the Question Hour and the House should run smoothly during this time. "We should make arrangements that all concerned issues should be raised after 12 noon (zero hour)," he said. Opposition members, including those from Congress, DMK, TMC and SP, walked out briefly after conclusion of the Question Hour. They returned later.�