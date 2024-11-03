Noida senior scammed of Rs 50,000 in money transfer fraud

Most people in the scam are below 30 years of age and target fresh graduates. Most people in the scam are below 30 years of age and target fresh graduates.

Mumbai: A senior citizen from Noida, in her 60s, recently fell victim to a money transfer scam. A scammer, pretending to be a client of her husband, persuaded her to transfer nearly Rs 50,000. Trusting the caller due to his familiarity with her husband’s name, she complied. Unfortunately, by the time she realized she had been scammed, the transaction was complete and the scammer's phone number was deactivated.

Online scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise, especially those involving money transfers. These scams prey on trust and vulnerability, often leading to severe financial losses for victims.