Noida hospital under scrutiny for wrong eye surgery on boy

A hospital in Greater Noida is facing scrutiny after allegations that it performed an eye surgery on the wrong eye of a 2-year-old boy. The child’s father, Nitin Bhati, has filed a complaint claiming that his son, Yudhishthir, underwent surgery on his right eye instead of the left, which had been the source of his eye problems. The case has been forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer's office, although no FIR has been registered yet.

According to Bhati, the child visited Anand Spectrum Hospital in Gamma 1 on November 12, seeking treatment for frequent watering in his left eye. After examination, doctors allegedly diagnosed a foreign object in the eye and recommended surgery. Bhati paid Rs 45,000 for the procedure, during which the doctor claimed to have removed a metallic object, showing a photo of it on a mobile phone.

However, after returning home, Bhati and his wife realized that the surgery had been performed on the boy's right eye, not the left. Concerned, they consulted another eye hospital, where doctors confirmed no surgery had been conducted on the left eye. Bhati has since accused the hospital of scamming them.

The matter is under investigation, and further updates are awaited from the authorities.