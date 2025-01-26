Nobody Did As Much Sharad Pawar for the Development of Maharashtra: Jayant Patil

Mumbai: NCP(SP) on Sunday said that nobody has done as much work as Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra . In response to senior BJP leader and Union Cooperative minister Amit Shah’a criticism, NCP(SP) state chief Jayant Patil issued a list of Mr. Pawar’s “achievements”. Mr. Patil’s remarks came two days after the senior BJP leader slammed the NCP founder in the inaugural ceremony of the Cooperation Year 2025 Programme on Friday in Maharashtra. Mr. Shah said that Mr. Pawar did nothing for the cooperative sector but only portrayed himself as a leader of the co-operative sector.

In a video message to the BJP’s criticism, Mr. Patil said that the people of Maharashtra have full faith in Sharad Pawar. Amit Shah should not raise questions on Pawar’s contribution for the agriculture and cooperative sectors.

The state NCP (SP) chief said that as Union Agriculture Minister, Pawar had done the work that nobody has ever done in the country. He also listed the works done by Mr. Pawar. “Mr. Pawar had transformed an import oriented country into an export-oriented country, gave good MSP to the crops, subsidies to orchards and begun the horticulture in the country. He had established research centers for crops like onions and bananas,” he said.

The NCP (SP) state chief also asked Amit Shah to tour across the country and speak with the farmers about their 7/12 extract- which is land register maintained by the revenue department. It was Sharad Pawar, with help of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who gave the 7/12 extracts to the farmers.

He also pointed out that Sharad Pawar gave relief packages to the farmers. “He played a key role in bringing the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) and it was strictly implemented by him. I can tell you many such things but an entire day will not be sufficient (to speak about all Pawar’s works),” Mr. Patil said.