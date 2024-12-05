No Sena MLA to be part of new govt if Shinde doesn't become dy CM: Party leader

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday said no MLA from the party will accept any responsibility in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister.

Talking to reporters hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Samant also said no MLA from the Shiv Sena has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde. Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony here to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day.

"If Eknath Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, no MLA from Shiv Sena will accept any responsibility in the government," Samant said. "We have made it very clear to Shinde that he must become deputy chief minister in the new government," the Shiv Sena leader said. Samant said he was confident that Shinde would agree to their demand.