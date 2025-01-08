No Religious Inherently Advocates Violence or Terror: MP HC

Madhya Pradesh High Court Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court has observed that roots of religious terrorism are deep and complex, but no religion inherently advocates violence or terror.

A division bench of the court comprising Justice Sashrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Anuradha Shukla, while denying bail to an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspect, remarked that religious terrorism is tragic and dangerous which misinterprets the true tenets of the faiths, causing immense harm to individuals and society.

“This court cannot express undue leniency to a person who is facing serious charges of terrorism and unlawful activities”, the court said while dismissing the bail plea of the ISIS suspect Mohd. Shahid Khan.

Khan was arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) during the bust of the ISIS module in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

The court remarked that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered various incriminating documents, videos, audios, and images related to ISIS from the accused.

“The material collected by the NIA shows that the present appellant (the accused) was the active member of conspiracy, by which, the accused persons were going to attack upon the Ordnance Factory, Jabalpur, which is an entity of defence. We find sufficient material to show that there was conspiracy to commit a terrorist act to which the appellant was the party”, the court said.

The court however made it clear that the findings recorded in the judgment are only for considering the prayer for bail and the learned trial court may proceed in the case without being prejudiced from any finding given by this court.

The high court delivered the judgment on January 6.

