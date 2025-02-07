No proposals to hold parties accountable for poll promises: Centre

Hyderabad:Political parties are unlikely to be held legally accountable to promises made in their election manifestoes, and the Centre is not proposing any such move, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative to a question on this subject, to a question from Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Shirdi, Maharashtra.



Wakchure wanted to know if the government took, or proposes to take steps to have political parties make public their success in keeping their electoral promises, and if parties that come to power after winning elections would be de-recognised if they fail to fulfil at least 75% of their election promises made in their manifestos after being in power for three years.



Meghwal said such questions do not arise as a system to “improve the existing electoral practices in the country,” is already in place. The government, after consultation with the Election Commission of India, takes various steps for amendments to the election laws, rules and regulations as and when circumstances warrant, the Union minister added.