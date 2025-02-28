No politics in visit to Isha Foundation, said Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Under fire from his partymen over diluting party's ideology, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended his participation in Mahashivaratri puja organized at Isha Foundation of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and stated “There is no politics in this. We should not mix politics with religion.”

Continuing, he said “I attended the Mahashiavarathri puja over my belief. I can’t reply to everyone who posts something on social media.”

It is speculated that by attending puja at Isha Foundation, Shivakumar is inching closer to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At Isha Foundation puja event, Shivakumar was seen with BJP leader and Union Minister of Home Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters at the inaugural function of the book fair in Vidhana Soudha premises, Shivakumar, responding to the criticism over his attendance at Isha Foundation thereby diluting Congress party’s ideology, said “I firmly believe in my faith and any opposition by others doesn’t deter him.”

“It is purely my personal belief and I want the media to refrain from taking up discussions on my visit to Isha Foundation. Sadguru, founder of the Foundation is from Mysuru and he personally invited me to the puja.”

Shivakumar stated “I’m unaware of what Sadguru has spoken about Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. We reply accordingly to whoever speaks against our leaders.”