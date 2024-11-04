No one dares to insult my love and loyalty for Telugu states: Kasthuri

Hyderabad: Film actress Kasthuri Shankar has clarified that the DMK ecosystem was trying to bully her by running a smear campaign against her Telugu loyalty.

The DMK is trending fake news stating that she spoke against Telugus. “Yesterday I exposed the double standards of fraud Dravidia migrant imposters who play divisive hate politics among Tamils,” she said in a post on X.

“I request Telugu media not to believe in false news being spread by TN's Goebbels and anti-Hindu DMK network. People of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will never fall for their lies. No one dares to insult my love and loyalty for the Telugu land that has given me love and acceptance,” she clarified.

Her clarification comes within hours after facing sharp criticism from all quarters over her alleged remarks stating that Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu are descendants of courtesans who came to serve the kings 300 years ago.