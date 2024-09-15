No Onam celebrations in landslide-hit hamlets in Wayanad this year

Wayanad (Kerala): Cutting across caste and religious barriers, people laid floral carpets and played traditional games together in these hamlets in the district till last year. They had gathered at the village temple and school grounds with various festivities to mark the "thiruvonam" day in these years.

But, on the auspicious 'thiruvonam' today, there is no "pookkalam" (floral carpets), "oonjal" (swing) or any other signs of celebrations in Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district, which was rocked by massive landslides on July 30.

Majority of Chooralmala and Mundakkai natives are now living in rented houses or with their relatives nearby. Vijayan, who lives in a tiny rented house in nearby Meppadi, could not hold his tears back while recollecting the memories of their Onam celebrations in Mundakkai till last year.

"I could not express the happiness felt during those onam celebrations in words. Even last year, we all gathered at the Mundakkai temple with our families on the occasion," he said. Not just the families of Mundakkai, but those from Chooralmala would also partake in the celebrations there, he recounted.

The man said those who were in the forefront of organising festivities had lost their lives in the disaster. "This onam we don't have a home or village to lay pookkalam or prepare the feast... we have lost everyone... everything," an emotional Vijayan added.

Another youth recollected the fond memories of playing traditional games like "vadamvali", "uriyadi" on the grounds of Chooralmala school. "We did not know about caste and religious differences. We lived in such unity and celebrated our festivals in unison," he said.

For the residents of this village, happiness was to celebrate each festival with friends and family members. "But, majority of them are not with us today. So, what is the meaning of celebrating any festival?" the Chooralmala native added.

The state government has already announced that there won't be any official onam celebration due to the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad. Recalling the landslide tragedy in Wayanad, the Chief Minister, on Saturday, said in his Onam message that the state government is now engaged in a major mission to rebuild houses, reclaim livelihoods and make the landslide-hit regions economically and socially dynamic.

The CM also urged people to be part of the reconstruction of the landslide devastated areas by contributing to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many.