No Need For Permit For Case On Dubey

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Monday advised a petitioner that he may directly file a contempt petition against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his recent disparaging remarks about the Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, without seeking the bench’s prior permission.

During a brief mention before Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih, the petitioner’s counsel cited news reports of Dubey’s comments — asserting Parliament should “shut shop” if the Court continues “making laws” and blaming the CJI for “civil wars” in India — and requested leave to initiate contempt proceedings.



“You file it. For filing, you don’t require our permission,” Justice Gavai responded, adding that the petitioner must first obtain the Attorney General’s sanction under the Contempt of Courts Act.



Dubey’s outburst followed the Centre’s assurance to defer implementation of certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act until further hearing. The BJP swiftly distanced itself, with party president J.P. Nadda calling Dubey’s stance a “personal view” and reaffirming respect for judicial independence.



Separately, Supreme Court advocate Anas Tanveer — representing a litigant in the Waqf Act challenge — has formally written to Attorney General R. Venkatramani seeking consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Dubey under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The request alleges Dubey’s public statements were “grossly scandalous, misleading and aimed at lowering the dignity and authority of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”

