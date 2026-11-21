Banderdewa (Arunachal Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that no active local terrorists remain in the Kashmir Valley following the recent encounter killing of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative. He said that any militants still operating in the region are foreign terrorists.

Speaking at the President’s Police Colour Award Ceremony in Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said the Kashmir Police had neutralised the last known terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"In Pulwama, Kashmir, the Kashmir Police neutralised the last known active Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar in an encounter. With this, I can say with pride today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. All those who remain are foreign terrorists," he said.

Shah recalled the security crisis of the 1990s, when militancy surged in the region and questions were raised over India's ability to retain Kashmir.

He said that when then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had left for England, it was the valour of the security forces that kept Kashmir united with the nation.

"I also want to remind the people of this country of the situation in the Kashmir Valley during the 1990s, a time when many questioned how long we would even be able to hold onto Kashmir. Terrorism was at its peak; the Chief Minister himself had left for England. Yet, it was the valour of our security forces that kept Kashmir united with the nation," he said.

Contrasting the present security situation with the turmoil of the 1990s, Shah said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 had ended separatist sentiment among Kashmiri youth.

"When Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, the entire opposition stood united, asking, 'What is the connection between Article 370 and terrorism?' Today, standing on this land of Parashurama, I can proudly tell the entire nation that the abrogation of Article 370 has put an end to the sentiment of separatism among the youth of Kashmir. The result is that today, there is not a single Kashmiri youth in the Kashmir Valley who is a terrorist. This is a matter of great pride and honour for us all," he said.

Shah also described the presentation of the prestigious President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police as a moment of pride for the force, the state's residents and its leadership.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's strategic importance, describing it as the "Land of the Rising Sun" and emphasising that its security, peace, prosperity and development were crucial for the entire nation.

"Today's 'President's Colour' presentation ceremony is a matter of great pride, not only for the Arunachal Police but for the entire population of Arunachal Pradesh. Such a momentous occasion arrives only once in the history of any state," he said.

Shah extended his congratulations to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the people of the state and Chief Minister for receiving the honour.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has been conferred with the prestigious President's Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation.