No-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar rejected

New Delhi:�A no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was rejected on procedural grounds, escalating tensions in Parliament. The motion, filed in protest of Dhankhar's alleged bias in handling parliamentary proceedings, was deemed inadmissible under Rajya Sabha rules.

The Opposition, led by the Congress and supported by several other parties, accused Dhankhar of undermining parliamentary norms and favoring the ruling BJP during heated debates in the House. The motion was filed amid ongoing political clashes over key issues, including the Women’s Reservation Bill and remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah on B.R. Ambedkar.

Chairman Dhankhar dismissed the motion, citing Article 90(c) of the Constitution and Rule 256 of the Rajya Sabha procedures, which outline the grounds and process for such motions. According to these provisions, a no-confidence motion against the Chairman is valid only if it meets specific criteria, which the submitted motion reportedly failed to satisfy.

The rejection prompted strong reactions from the Opposition, who accused the Chairman of avoiding accountability. "This decision is yet another example of how democratic principles are being eroded in this House," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, ruling party members defended Dhankhar, accusing the Opposition of attempting to disrupt parliamentary proceedings for political gain. "The Chairman has acted within his constitutional mandate. This motion was frivolous and politically motivated," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The no-confidence motion marks a rare move in India’s parliamentary history and underscores the deepening divide between the ruling coalition and the Opposition. Despite the rejection, the Opposition has vowed to continue its protests, further intensifying the ongoing stalemate in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha, which has seen repeated adjournments in recent days, is expected to face further disruptions as the political impasse continues.