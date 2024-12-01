Nisus Finance Services IPO to Open on December 4

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Nisus Finance Services Co. which specializes in urban infrastructure finance and private capital market transactions announced Rs 114.24 crore SME IPO in the price band of Rs 170-180 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. The public issue opens on December 4 and closes on December 6. The shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Nisus Finance specializes in real estate. urban infrastructure financing and capital markets, with assets under management worth approximately Rs 1012 crore as of FY 2024.

Nisus Finance IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 101.62 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth Rs12.62 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh Issue will be utilised to enhance fund setup, obtain additional licenses, and improve facility and fund management infrastructure in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. The company also plans to invest in its subsidiary company Nisus Fincorp to boost its capital base, and address general corporate purposes.

"There is growing funding gap in real estate financing after companies like IL&FS, DHFL closing and HDFC merging with HDFC Bank," said Amit Anil Goenka, chairman & managing director, Nisus Finance Services Co.

Company's subsidiary Nisus Fincorp is an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), which specializes in SME finance , real estate finance , and venture debt finance.