Nine killed in fresh violence in Manipur,

In a series of retaliatory violence that continued between the two warring communities in trouble-torn Manipur, at least nine persons were killed in Jiribam district on Saturday morning as heavily armed groups launched an attack at Jiribam bordering Assam.Security sources while confirming the death toll said that the dead belong to both communities.Meanwhile, security sources told this newspaper that the government was looking into the option of imposing President’s rule. Informing that the state assembly may be placed under suspended animation in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation and President’s rule may be imposed in the state, security sources said that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has called a cabinet meeting in which a decision in this regard is likely to be taken.Informing that firing was reported till afternoon, security sources said that a fresh round of violence has come after drone and rocket attacks since Sunday despite the presence of heavy deployment of over 60,000 security forces belonging to central armed police force and state police over and above the presence of Assam Rifles and Army.In view of the situation and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers, the state govt has ordered the closing of all schools, including private and central schools, of the state on Saturday.Valley based civil society organisation Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) too announced an indefinite “public emergency” asking people to stay indoors citing “unabated attacks by Kuki militants.”