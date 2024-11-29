 Top
Nine killed, 25 injured as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Gondia district

Deccan Chronicle
29 Nov 2024 4:02 PM IST
Gondia: At least nine passengers were killed and 25 others injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district on Friday afternoon, police said. Citing preliminary information, a senior police official said the MSRTC bus 'Shiv Shahi' was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara when it flipped over at Davva village under Sadakarjuni taluka while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Nine passengers were killed and 25 others injured in the accident which took place at around 12.30 pm, he said. The injured passengers were shifted to hospital, the official added.


