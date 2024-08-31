NIA Seizes Live Ammunition, Incriminating Material in Bihar Searches in CPI (Maoist) Case

New Delhi: As part of its large-scale crackdown on CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at seven locations in two districts of Bihar, and seized a host of incriminating digital devices and documents along with live ammunition.



Searches were conducted at five locations in Kaimur district and two in Rohtas district in the case RC-19/2022/NIA-DLI, connected with the arrest of two key CPI (Maoist) leaders, Vijay Kumar Arya, a Central Committee (CC) member and Umesh Chaudhary, who were picked up from Rohtas district in April 2022.

Levy receipts, Naxal pamphlets of the banned terror outfit, and digital devices had been seized from Arya at that time. Apart from Arya and Chaudhary, three other accused, namely Anil Yadav alias Anil Vyas, Rajesh Kumar Gupta and Rupesh Kumar Singh, are currently in judicial custody and have been chargesheeted by NIA in the case.

The searches had led to the seizure of digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, along with some incriminating documents, diaries, etc, in addition to the live ammunition. The devices and documents are being examined for further clues about the CPI (Maoist) cadres working to revive the organisation through recruitment and levy collection.