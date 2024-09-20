NIA Searches Multiple Locations in Punjab in Pannun Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at four locations across Punjab in a case related to the promotion of terror related activities and violence by SFJ leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.



The NIA teams swooped down at one location in Moga, two locations in Bathinda, and one location in Mohali at premises connected with suspects in the case RC-30/2023/NIA/DLI.The searches led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are under examination.

The case relates to the conspiracy by Pannun with other members of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The NIA had registered the case against Pannun on November 17, 2023, under Sections 120B, 153A and 506 of the IPC, and Sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B 8 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967. Further investigations in the case are continuing.