NIA Searches Kerala House of Key Aide of Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday extensively searched the premises of a key aide of Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao in Ernakulam district of Kerala.



Several incriminating digital devices and documents were seized from the premises of accused Konath Muralitharan alias Ajith alias Murali Kannambali, a former Central Committee Member of the proscribed terror outfit - CPI (Maoist).

The case RC-01/2024/NIA/HYD relates to a conspiracy for waging war against the Govt of India by the members of proscribed CPI (Maoist). The accused had conspired to raise funds and recruit cadres to promote the activities of CPI (Maoist). NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case.