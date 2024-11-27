NIA Searches in 3 States in Bambiha Terrorist Gangster Syndicate Case

New Delhi: In a massive crackdown in the terror-gangster nexus case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted extensive searches at premises linked with associates of Davinder Bambiha syndicate at nine locations in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA teams conducted searches at premises of suspects in the terror-gangster syndicate case in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana, Jalandhar district of Punjab, and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. A host of incriminating materials, including mobiles/digital devices, banking transactions and property related documents, were seized during the searches. The searches were part of NIA's continuous crackdown on terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, narcotics, explosives etc, into India.

The NIA investigations in the case RC 22/2023/NIA/DLI, registered on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs further show large-scale attempts by these organisations and terrorists to raise funds for carrying out terror acts on the Indian soil.



