NIA Searches Houses of CPI(Maoist) supporters in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the houses of overground workers and sympathisers of the banned terror organisation, CPI (Maoist), in Jharkhand.



The case relates to the recovery of incriminating letters addressed to the top leaders of CPI (Maoist) in July 2022 in Anandpur area of Chaibasa district. The NIA had taken over the investigation from the local police and registered the case RC-03/2023/NIA/RNC against nine accused in August 2023.

The searches were conducted at three locations in Chaibasa, Jharkhand on Friday. The houses of the suspects, located in Village-Pusalata, Chakradharpur police station, Dist-West Singhbhum, as well as Buru Rengra, police station- Jeteya and Village-Lipunga, police station-Gua all of Dist-West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, were extensively searched as part of the operation.

These suspects had been assisting the senior leadership of the proscribed outfit in carrying out Naxal activities, as per NIA investigations, which are continuing.



