NIA searches Bihar politician's premises in Gaya over Maoist links

Gaya: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of two persons in Gaya, including a former member of Bihar Legislative Council, as part of its probe into their alleged links with the banned CPI(Maoist), sources said.



NIA sleuths conducted searches at the premises of former MLC Manorma Devi in the Rampur area and businessman Dwarika Yadav in Gointha village, they added.

Sources said the searches are part of NIA's probe into an alleged conspiracy by the Maoists to revive and strengthen the organisation in the state's Magadh area.

The case relates to the recovery and seizure of two booklets pertaining to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee, along with arms and ammunition from the possession of two persons, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, in 2023.

The duo, along with their associates, were extorting contractors and brick kiln owners to promote Maoist activities.

Officials remain tightlipped about the specifics of the NIA operation. Family members of Manorma Devi have previously been arrested for alleged connections to CPI (Maoist) cadres. Despite multiple attempts, Devi was unavailable for comment.

Talking to reporters, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said, "The NIA had requested the district police for security personnel to carry out a search which was provided to the probe agency".