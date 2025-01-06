NIA Raids Jamia to Target Lao PDR Network

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its efforts to dismantle a human trafficking and cyber slavery network linked to Lao PDR by raiding the residence of a recently arrested suspect in Jamia Nagar, south Delhi, on Saturday.

During the raid, NIA officials seized digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets, along with incriminating financial documents such as debit cards, passbooks, and cheque books from multiple banks, the agency stated on Sunday.

The case involves a criminal conspiracy led by Kamran Haider and others to traffic vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Lao PDR. Once there, victims were coerced into committing cyber scams targeting European and US citizens, the NIA revealed.

Investigations have uncovered Haider's central role in facilitating the operations and extorting money through cryptocurrency wallets from victims who attempted to escape the Chinese scammers' network.

The NIA previously arrested four key suspects in July last year for luring and trafficking young Indians under the pretext of lucrative job offers abroad. The arrested individuals were identified as Manjoor Alam, alias Guddu, from Delhi; Sahil and Ashish, alias Akhil, from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh; and Pawan Yadav, alias Afzal, from Siwan in Bihar.