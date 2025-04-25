NIA Raids At 18 Places For Drugs, Arms Supplied By Khalistani Operatives

New Delhi:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday that it carried out extensive searches at 18 locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka on Thursday, in a case probing Pakistan-backed smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and other incriminating materials, which are now being examined to uncover the full conspiracy behind the cross-border racket and the radicalization of individuals in Punjab, J&K and beyond.



The operation targets suspects believed to be aligned with proscribed unlawful associations and terrorist organisations. According to the NIA, these individuals have been using social-media platforms to coordinate with Pakistan-based handlers—referred to as Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs)—as part of a broader effort to destabilize India.



The case was originally registered by the agency on December 20, 2024. The NIA said it is continuing its investigations to identify additional conspirators and dismantle the smuggling network.

