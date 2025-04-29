NIA Questions Odisha Family That Narrowly Escaped Terror Attack in Pahalgam

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development linked to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Cuttack to question a local family that narrowly survived the deadly ambush.

Sources confirmed that the NIA interrogated Ranjit Bhola, a resident of Cuttack, along with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law, after their presence near Baisaran Valley at the time of the attack raised investigative interest.

According to reports, the Bhola family was on a sightseeing trip in Kashmir and had visited the popular Baisaran tourist spot when the incident occurred. They were reportedly taking photographs and videos when sudden gunfire broke out, triggering panic among tourists. Eyewitnesses said bullets were fired into the air, causing chaos as visitors fled in different directions seeking safety.

A three-member NIA team questioned the family upon their return to Cuttack. Ranjit’s wife had reportedly sustained multiple injuries during the incident. Sources revealed that the family provided crucial information regarding four terrorists they claimed to have seen during the attack.

The NIA team is said to have shown the family photographs of suspected terrorists believed to be involved in the ambush. The Bhola family earlier alleged that they witnessed three people being shot dead before their eyes during the assault.

Given their proximity to the incident and their potential as key eyewitnesses, the NIA has sought any photographs or video footage the family may have captured at the scene, hoping it could help identify the attackers or track their movements prior to the incident.

The connection of the Odisha residents so close to a high-profile terror attack has drawn national attention to Cuttack. Local police and central agencies are reportedly working in coordination as the NIA intensifies its investigation.