NIA court sentences HuT cadre to 5 years RI for promoting terror ideology

New Delhi: A special court for NIA cases in Chennai convicted and sentenced a Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) cadre to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for promoting the divisive and violent ideology of the terrorist outfit.

Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar has also been fined Rs.10,000 for offences under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act. The court found him guilty of advising and inciting others for commission of unlawful activity.

The NIA investigations had revealed that the accused had attempted to associate himself with the proscribed organization with the intent of furthering its nefarious activities. He had also sought support for HuT, which seeks to establish Khilafat (Caliphate) by overthrowing democratically elected governments, such as in India.

As part of this agenda, the accused had uploaded posts on his Facebook account - ‘Abdullah ibn Subramanian’, on two occasions in 2021, with the explicit objective of disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

He had striven to promote disaffection towards the Indian government and had induced others to commit an offence against the State or public tranquillity with an intention to commit an unlawful activity, as per the NIA investigations.