NIA Court Sentences B’deshi National to 5 Years RI in JMB Terror Conspiracy

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi national was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the NIA Special Court, Kolkata (WB), in a terror conspiracy case.

The court found Rabiul Islam, a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), guilty under various sections of IPC and Foreigners act, 1946. The accused has also been fined Rs. 20,000 in the case, which has been under investigation by NIA since August 2021 after the agency took over the case from STF, police station Kolkata.

Rabiul was among the five accused chargesheeted in the case by NIA, which found him actively involved in the JMB conspiracy to commit terror acts as part of the organisation’s anti-India agenda. NIA investigations had revealed that Rabiul had illegally infiltrated into India and had hatched a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India by recruiting and motivating gullible Muslim youth.