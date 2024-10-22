NIA court frames charges against MLA Akhil Gogoi for anti-CAA agitation

Guwahati: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Assam framed charges against RTI activist and Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, along with three associates, for their alleged role in the 2019 anti-CAA protests. Charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were filed, including conspiracy and promoting enmity.

Gogoi was charged under UAPA Section 18 (conspiracy) and IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity), and 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration). His associates, Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar, faced similar charges. However, the court rejected NIA's suggestions to invoke UAPA Section 39 (support for terrorism) and IPC Section 124A (sedition).

Reacting to it, Gogoi said, “This again proves that we are with the people and this government wants us to be kept inside the jail. The fight against a fascist and communal government is a very troublesome and expensive affair.”

He said that all four will approach the Gauhati High Court against the framing of charges against them.

The NIA was investigating two cases against Gogoi and his three associates for their alleged role in the violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stir in the state in December 2019.







