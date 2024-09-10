NIA Chargesheets Laos-Based Company’s CEO in Human Trafficking and Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted the CEO of Laos-based Long Sheng Company in the high-profile human trafficking and cyber fraud case having an international footprint.



Sudarshan Darade, who was arrested by NIA Mumbai in June this year, has been named in the chargesheet as a key culprit in the case RC-02/2024/NIA/Mum. Darade is the sixth accused to be chargesheeted in the case, and the third, after Jerry Jacob and Godfrey Alvares, to have been arrested, according to NIA.

A large amount of incriminating material has been recovered from Darade’s mobile phones. Darade has also revealed details to NIA regarding another wanted accused, Sunny Gonsalves, as well as foreign nationals Niu Niu and Elvis Du, who are still absconding. The NIA is following up on the information to get leads on the absconders.

The NIA investigations have revealed that Darade’s company, Long Sheng, based in Bokeo province of Laos PDR, was actively involved in the racket relating to trafficking of youth to the Golden Triangle Laos PDR via Bangkok on the pretext of job offers.

The company would conduct WhatsApp interviews and send appointment letters to the youth, who, on reaching the destination, were forced to commit online crypto currency frauds. On Darade’s instructions, Jacob would arrange for the transportation of the Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Laos.

Shocking details of the investigation show that refusal by the trafficked youth to engage in the cyber fraud in the Golden Triangle led to starvation and lashing in locked rooms. Some youth were even given electric shocks if they failed to meet their targets of befriending prospective victims on social media.

The NIA is in constant touch with the identified and rescued victims to gather information about others involved in the racket, and is also spreading awareness among youth about the dangers of engaging with unverified international companies for employment.