NIA Chargesheets 2 More Terrorists in Karnataka Al-Hind ISIS Module Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more terrorists in the Karnataka Al-Hind ISIS module case relating to a major terror conspiracy involving targeted killings and other jihadi activities.



The accused, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, were both residents of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district in Karnataka. They were involved in a larger terror conspiracy of ISIS, and had been absconding until they were arrested on April 12 2024.

In its second supplementary chargesheet filed in the conspiracy case RC-04/2020/NIA/DLI, NIA has charged the duo under various Sections of IPC and UA (P) Act. So far, a total of 18 accused have been chargesheeted in the case, which NIA took over from the Bengaluru City police on January 23 2020.

The NIA investigations have revealed that Abdul Matheen Taha was self-radicalized and had, in turn, radicalized and recruited Mussavir Hussain Shazib and others. In 2018, Taha was introduced to online handler Bhai alias Laptop Bhai and went on to introduce Bhai to Mehaboob Pasha, who had formed the Al-Hind Trust in collaboration with his family members in Gurupanapallaya, Bengaluru.

Pasha was also responsible for passing on an online handler link to Khaja Mohideen, who had joined Al Hind Trust along with his associates to promote the ISIS terrorist activities in India. Further, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib had harboured accused Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem, as per the NIA investigations. Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem later murdered Shri Wilson SSI of Tamil Nadu police, at the Kaliyakavillai check-post at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, with a pistol provided by Mehaboob Pasha. Further investigation in the case is continuing.