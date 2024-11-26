NIA Chargesheets 12 in West Bengal Priyangu Pandey Mob Attack Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted 12 persons in the case relating to the August 2024 attack on the convoy of Priyangu Pandey and his associates in Batpara region of West Bengal.

The chargesheet, filed under various sections of BNS, Arms Act, and ES Act before the NIA Special Court, Calcutta has exposed a criminal conspiracy behind the attack. Investigations by NIA have revealed all 12 accused persons who have been actively involved in the conspiracy related to assault on the entourage of Priyangu Pandey. His driver, Ravi Verma, and a close aide Rabi Singh had received gunshot injuries in the attack.

Priyangu Pandey and his team were attacked with explosives and firearms near gate number three, Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters, Bhatpara. The attack took place while the convoy was on way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh.

The chargesheeted accused have been identified as Md Abed Khan alias Banty, Md. Arif, Wasimuddin Ansari alias Bhuma, Md. Nasim, Firdush Iqbal, Md. Tanveer, Sanjay Shaw, Md. Chand, Aakash Singh, Md Sohaib Aktar, Md. Aakbar and Sagar Singh. Further investigations in the case - RC-14/2024/NIA/DLI are continuing.