NIA Calls 2 Men From WB For Grilling

Berhampore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned two persons from Murshidabad of West Bengal for questioning in connection with the 2014 Khagragarh blast case which had blown the lid of Jamaat-ul Mujahideen (JMB) terror network in the state and beyond.

The two are Abdul Jabbar, a middle-aged primary school teacher from Sahebnagar in Sagarpara and Mohammad Aziz, a toto rickshaw driver from Beldanga. They were directed to appear physically at the NIA office in Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The NIA suspects them of having links with JMB member Tarikul Islam alias Sadiq, now lodged in Berhampore Jail. According to sources, both took active role in the recent anti-Waqf protests and violence and tried to regroup villagers holding closed door meetings.

However, Abdul and Aziz claimed they knew nothing about the blast case. Abdul said, "I am ready to face questioning and will cooperate in the probe" while Aziz said, "I am very poor and have no money to visit the NIA Kolkata office."

Though behind bars, Tarikul is believed to have inspired other inmates to run a sleeper cell for another banned terror outfit, Ansarullah Bangla Team, sources revealed.