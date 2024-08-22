NIA Arrives in Odisha, Seeks Remand of SIM Box Accused Raju Mandal

BHUBANESWAR: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived in Odisha on Wednesday to intensify the investigation into the seizure of suspicious SIM boxes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.



The team will question Raju Mandal, an Indian associate of Bangladeshi national Asadur Jaman, who operated SIM boxes in Odisha and Jharkhand. Currently in Jharkhand, Raju was taken there by Odisha’s Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police to help dismantle a third SIM box racket in Ranchi.

The NIA is expected to take Raju Mandal on a five-day remand to investigate his possible terror links and involvement in cyber fraud.

Odisha police had earlier sought assistance from the NIA and Interpol to probe any potential terrorist connections between Raju and Asadur.

Reports indicate that a fourth SIM box may have been set up in West Bengal. The SIM boxes were allegedly used to make international calls to countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey, raising suspicions of terrorist involvement. The NIA is now deepening its investigation into these allegations.

Sources say the NIA has begun its primary investigation by visiting locations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack where Raju Mandal allegedly operated the SIM boxes. The agency is examining whether Raju was involved in terrorist activities or shared confidential Indian information with foreign entities.