NIA Arrests Key Accused in TN Hizb-ut-Tharir Case from Bengaluru Airport

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tharir case involving attempts to radicalize youth and establish Islamic caliphate in India.



Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was nabbed at the Bengaluru international airport while trying to flee abroad. The case RC 01/2024/NIA/CHE was registered by NIA against six accused, influenced by extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of Hizb-ut-Tharir - an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organization which has been fighting to establish Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

As per NIA investigations, the accused had conducted secret Bayaans, where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalized with ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tharir, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal.

Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting secret Bayaans. Investigations by NIA in the case are continuing.