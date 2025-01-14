NIA Arrests Absconder in West Bengal Priyangu Pandey Mob Attack Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused in the West Bengal case relating to the mob attack on Priyangu Pandey.

Md. Amir alias Sonu of district North 24 Pargana was arrested from Bhatpara on Monday. The accused had a non bailable warrant issued against him in connection with this case.

Priyangu Pandey and his entourage were attacked near gate three of Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarter Bhatpara on 28th August 2024. Two people including the driver suffered gunshot injuries

The NIA, which took over the investigation and re-registered the case as RC-14/2024/NIA/DLI in October 2024, is continuing with its investigation