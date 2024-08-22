NHRC Seeks Report on Alleged Sexual Assault of 13 Girls at Fake NCC Camp in TN

New Delhi:The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report detailing the sexual assault on 13 female students allegedly at a fake National Cadet Corps camp held at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district and sought a report in the matter.The camp, held between August 5 and 9, had 41 students, including 17 girls. It has been alleged that a political leader convinced the school to host the camp with a promise of securing an NCC unit.



In response to the report, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

This report is expected to cover the status of the First Information Report, the health of the victims, and counselling provided to them.

The Commission has also directed state authorities to investigate whether any students in four other similar camps organised by the same person in the district faced abuse.

The incident reportedly came to light when one of the victims confided in the school's principal, who allegedly attempted to cover up the incident until the victim's mother reported it to the police. PTI UZM