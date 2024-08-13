NHA and MUHS sign MoU to drive Digital Health Education in India

New Delhi: In a significant step towards driving Digital Health education across India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in the presence of Union Health Minister, J P Nadda on Tuesday.



As part of the collaboration, MUHS will offer its Digital Health Foundation Course (DHFC) to NHA and co-develop additional Digital Health programs, as suggested by NHA to support the roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The NHA would continue to steer the government policy on the digital health landscape in the country for the development of an interoperable digital health ecosystem. The MoU also proposes to develop more such courses in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagat Prakash Nadda stated that “the partnership between NHA and MUHS marks a significant milestone in integrating digital health education into medical curricula and laying the foundation for a more connected and effective healthcare ecosystem.”

He also stated that, “this partnership will not only enhance the skills of medical students and professionals but also drive the broader implementation of the ABDM, ultimately benefiting millions of Indians with better access to quality care.”

He further added that “to ensure that our health workers can effectively implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), their time-to-time capacity-building is needed. This MoU will not only pave the way for their capacity-building but also contribute to the digital teaching landscape in the country.

Nadda commended MUHS “for coming forward to create a ‘need-based’ designed course to ensure the capacity-building of the health workers” and added that “NHA will take it to the ground level that will help in the strengthening of the healthcare ecosystem in our country”.