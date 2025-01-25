NGT takes cognisance of declining forest cover in N-E states, asks Assam, Arunachal, Tripura and Mizoram to submit detailed reports

Maharashtra government will use GPS and satellite mapping technology to monitor and maintain forest cover. (Representational image) Maharashtra government will use GPS and satellite mapping technology to monitor and maintain forest cover. (Representational image)

Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of declining forest cover in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram and summoned the principal chief conservators of forests of these states to appear as parties to the case.

The NGT has asked these officials to submit the detailed response on next hearing scheduled for January 29.

Highlighting a decline in Assam's forest cover by 86.66 square kilometres between 2021 and 2023, as revealed in the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, a bench led by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad In an order on January 22 expressed concern over the reduction in forest cover and noted that the degradation was particularly significant within the recorded forest areas.

The report also flagged a loss of 1,699 square kilometres in canopy density, indicating a broader decline in forest quality and density across the state.

The NGT noted that the reported declines could indicate violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment (Protection) Act.

It has asked the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the principal chief conservators of forests of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram to appear as parties to the case.

The ISFR reported that Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have also witnessed substantial reductions in forest cover, losing 1,084 square kilometres and 987 square kilometres, respectively. The findings underscore serious environmental challenges across the northeastern region.

Adding to the ecological concerns, the report highlighted the environmental impact of large-scale conversion of natural forests into monoculture rubber plantations in Tripura. These activities have disrupted the ecological balance, posing a significant threat to biodiversity and climate change mitigation efforts.

The ISFR attributed Assam’s shrinking forest resources to human activities such as encroachments, infrastructure development, and deforestation, urging immediate attention to prevent further degradation of the region’s ecological balance.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that his government reclaimed approximately 9,000 hectares of encroached land, which has since been restored to the state forest department.

Earlier, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, had also called on the Central government to address the findings of the ISFR and take decisive measures to safeguard Assam’s unique ecosystems, protect local livelihoods, and mitigate climate change impacts.