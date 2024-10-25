NFDC India Announces Selection for Co-Production Market at Film Bazaar

New Delhi: The 18th edition of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Film Bazaar has announced its official selection for the co-production market featuring 21 feature films and eight web series from seven countries.

The Film Bazaar is organized every year alongside the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28th November in Goa. This year, the Film Bazaar will be taking place from November 20 to 24 2024, at the Marriott Resort in Goa.

This year’s official selection showcases a rich tapestry of languages, including Hindi, English, Assamese, Tamil, Marwari, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Pahadi, and Cantonese. In the Film Bazaar, Filmmakers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, the UK, Germany, and Hong Kong will pitch their projects to a range of industry professionals, including producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents.

The Open Pitch session has proven to be a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers to forge connections and explore potential collaborations.

This year also marks an exciting partnership with the Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF), introducing a project within a cross-exchange initiative. With the growing popularity of web series, NFDC has included eight compelling projects across various genres such as Drama, Romance, Period Drama, Comedy, Action, Coming-of-age, Adventure, and Thriller.

Managing Director of NFDC, Prithul Kumar, shared that “the Co-Production Market has become a crucial part of Film Bazaar, providing valuable financial support to selected projects. This year, we received an impressive 180 feature applications from 23 countries in 30 languages.

“For our inaugural web series edition, we had 38 submissions from 8 countries representing 14 languages. We wish all the selected filmmakers the best of luck in finding the perfect co-production partners to bring their visions to life!”

Since its inception in 2007, Film Bazaar has been dedicated to discovering, supporting, and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production, and distribution. The bazaar also facilitates the sales of world cinema in the South Asian region, serving as a converging point for South Asian and international filmmakers, producers, sales agents, and festival programmers seeking creative and financial collaboration.

Over five days, the Film Market focuses on promoting South Asian content and talent. The co-production market aims to spotlight diverse global narratives.