Newborn Baby Sold For Rs 20,000 Rescued In Bargarh, Admitted To Hospital

Bhubaneswar: A three-week-old baby girl allegedly sold for Rs 20,000 due to poverty was rescued late Saturday night in a joint operation by police and child welfare officials in Odisha’s Bolangir district.

The rescue was carried out by teams from the Titilagarh and Paikmal police stations, along with the District Child Protection Unit. The child was traced to a residence in Bastanpada village under Paikmal block in neighbouring Bargarh district.

According to sources, the infant was found at the home of one Sanjay, who had reportedly purchased her from a financially distressed couple in Bagder village under Bhalegaon panchayat of Titilagarh block.

Authorities said the couple allegedly sold their newborn daughter due to extreme economic hardship. However, conflicting statements have emerged. While the father claimed poverty forced the decision, the mother told the media that the sale occurred without her consent.

“I delivered the baby at Pipalpadar hospital. My husband sold her without informing me. There was no such compulsion—I was unaware and did not agree to this,” the mother said, breaking down in tears.

Viral video footage broadcast by a local news channel showed the heartbreaking moment the mother, visibly distraught, handed over the child to the buyers. The video triggered widespread public outrage and played a key role in helping police trace the infant.

Following the rescue, the baby was presented before the District Child Welfare Committee and admitted to a hospital for a medical check-up and further care. She is currently under the custody of state authorities.

Police have detained both the buyer and the biological parents for questioning. An investigation was underway to determine whether this case is part of a larger child trafficking racket.

Officials said legal action under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act is being considered. Meanwhile, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is expected to intervene and review the case, as local authorities promised closer surveillance of at-risk families to prevent such incidents in the future.