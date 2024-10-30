New SIT probe into police role in Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview ordered

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had strongly criticised Punjab police for allegedly allowing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to use a police officer's office as a studio for a televised interview, suggesting a serious lapse in conduct and oversight. The court has now ordered the formation of a new special investigation team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate any collusion or conspiracy between Bishnoi and police officers.

This directive follows remarks from Special DGP (Punjab State Human Rights Commission) Prabodh Kumar, who stated that the previous SIT lacked the authority to investigate broader offenses beyond those initially listed. In response, Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Lapita Banerji emphasized the need for a deeper probe, including potential offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bench noted that Bishnoi’s interview, conducted from a CIA office in Kharar, used official Wi-Fi and other resources, indicating possible criminal conspiracy. The SIT had earlier submitted a report suggesting only a single offense under IPC Section 506 but overlooked corruption and negligence. The court also mentioned allegations of forgery in police records and emphasized the need to uncover any illicit benefits officers may have received, mandating an investigation into corruption-related charges and broader misconduct.







