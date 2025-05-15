New Logistics Parks To Come Up In 10 Maharashtra Cities

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday inked an MoU (Memorandum of Understandings) with Horizon Industrial Parks, a Blackstone backed logistics platform and Xsio Logistics Parks for foreign direct investment (FID) worth Rs 5,127 crore. Officials said that the MoU will help to develop logistics parks at ten places including Bhiwandi, Chakan and Nagpur in the state. It would create around 27,510 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

The MoU was signed between Dr. P. Anbalagan, secretary of the Industries Department, and R.K. Narayan, President of Strategy and Business Development of Horizon Industrial Parks in presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde, Managing Director of Blackstone Alok Jain, Head of India Real Estate of Blackston, Tuhin Parikh, Managing Director of Xsio Logistics Parks Mr. Ashish Agrawal at the Sahyadri Guest House.

Officials said that the MoU is signed for the development of modern logistics and industrial parks in major industrial and multimodal logistics areas of the state.

A senior official from the Industries Department claimed that the MoU represents one of the largest FDI-backed investments in the state’s logistics and industrial sector till now. “It envisages the development of 10 plus state-of-the-art, sustainability-compliant industrial and logistics parks across key locations including Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, and other strategic corridors. These developments will catalyze next-generation manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain ecosystems, reaffirming the state’s leadership as India’s premier investment destination,” the senior official said.

As per the MoU, the logistics parks will be developed in more than ten places in the state. For this, 794.2 acres of land will be used. A total Rs 5,127 crore will be invested in the state.

“These logistics parks will be developed at key locations such as Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Chakan, Khandwa, Sinnar, Panvel. These projects will be eco-friendly and will have digital infrastructure. These parks will be in line with the Maharashtra Logistics Policy 2024. The MoU will generate 27,510 jobs including indirect and direct employment,” the senior official said.

An official from the Industries Department said that the companies have already acquired 740 acres of land at Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and other cities. “All the logistic parks will be operational in the next 18 months. Many youth will get employment in these logistic parks by 2026,” the official said.