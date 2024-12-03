New 371-Bed Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital to Open in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi:Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil announced that the state-of-the-art 371-bed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Hospital, funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), will be inaugurated by the end of December. The hospital is located in Kalaburagi City.

Speaking at a press conference after inspecting various departments of the hospital on Tuesday, Dr. Patil stated that the exact inauguration date would be finalized after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Mallikarjun Kharge.

Dr. Patil also noted that Kalaburagi is on its way to becoming a prominent medical hub.

"The new Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital is equipped with world-class, state-of-the-art surgical equipment, which will greatly benefit the people of this region. Similarly, a decision has been made to establish a Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital in Hubballi as well, with construction set to begin shortly," the minister said.

KKRDB Chairman Dr Ajay Singh highlighted that significant funds are being allocated for education and healthcare in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

"A comprehensive project report (DPR), estimating a cost of Rs 441 crore, has been prepared following the cabinet meeting held in Kalaburagi in September to upgrade hospitals in the region," he said.

MLC Jagdev Guttedar, KKRDB Secretary M Sundaresh Babu, Jayadeva Institute Director Dr KS Ravindranath, Kalaburagi branch hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Viresh Patil, and coordinator Santosh were also present during the inspection.