Net profit rises 72 per cent to Rs 601 crore in Q1 FY25

Bhubaneswar: Central Navratna entity National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), has made a solid beginning and shown exceptional performance in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 registering robust operational and financial performances.



According to the results taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors in Bhubaneswar on Monday, NALCO has reported impressive results in the 1st quarter ended June 30 for FY 2024-25 registering a 72 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 601crore from Rs 349crore achieved in the corresponding period of previous year as against reported revenue from operation of Rs 2856 crore during this quarter.

The results achieved during Q1 of FY 25 are on account of various factors such as cost-efficient operation, positive domestic business environment coupled with improvement in International metal prices.

“NALCO’s robust Q1reflects the company’s strong commitment to excel and sustained manufacturing momentum,” said chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Sridhar Patra.

Moreover, effective operationalization of in-house captive coal from Utkal D coal block contributed significantly to the bottom line, he said.

NALCO, India’s leading aluminium producer, has been demonstrating robust business performance and registering improved financial parameters across aluminium and alumina value chain over the years.

NALCO has also declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (40 per cent on the face value of Rs 5 each) amounting to Rs 367.33 crore for the FY 2023-24.